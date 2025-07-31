BBNaija S10: Mensan Breaks Down In Tears Again, Opens Up On Family Struggles

Big Brother Naija Season 10 House mates, Mensan captures hearts after breaking down in tears during his diary session with Biggie.

On Thursday, the housemate opened up emotionally, revealing the intense pressure he feels to support his family. The weight of his responsibilities became too much, and Mensan shed tears while expressing a deep longing for a father figure.

“I have always wanted a father figure in my life. I’m not just here for myself. I just want to get to a point where I can carry the family like they want me to,” he said tearfully.

“Wipe your tears, because diamonds are unbreakable.” Biggie comforted warmly

Mensan also touched on his discomfort interacting with male housemates in English, saying: “It’s just vibes.”

The moment quickly made waves across social media, igniting mixed reactions from BBNaija fans.