BBNaija S10: Meet Ivatar, The Oldest Housemate

As the anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10/10 fully kicks off on Saturday, one of the housemates, Ivatar, has revealed that she is 44 years old and a single mother.

Ivatar who made this known after her unveiling on Saturday night premiere by the reality TV show host, Ebuja Obi-Uchendu, said she has auditioned for the show seven times.

Her revelation has, however, generated mixed reactions from the audience as she is now recognised as the oldest housemate on the show.

Following her revelation, fans have raised questions about the range of her age and whether she is not ‘too old’ for the show.

Ivatar also revealed that she auditioned seven times for the show before getting selected this season.