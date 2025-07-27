BBNaija S10: Meet First Three Male Housemates

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10/10 continued its grand launch on Sunday, July 27, with the unveiling of the first set of male housemates. which are Koyin, Danboskid, RooBoy and Bright Morgan.

The first male housemate, Koyin, a 21-year-old from Ogun State, described himself as a “Baby boy, with both fine boy and street vibes”.

According t0 him, he’s confident he will stir emotions and isn’t shy about making the girlies cry.

Danboskid followed as the second male housemate. A self-assured fine boy, he claims he doesn’t chase girls but enjoys being pursued.

RooBoy, another standout addition, revealed his cautious mindset as he stepped into the spotlight. “I don’t trust anybody ‘cause I know everyone is in the House for themselves,” he stated.

Their introduction comes a day after 15 female housemates were revealed, on Saturday, July 26. With its “10 Over 10” theme, fans can expect standout personalities and memorable twists.