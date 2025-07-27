BBNaija S10: Meet 11 Male Housemates

On Sunday night, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 tagged “10 Over 10” have unveiled its first batch of male housemates, adding new energy and strategy to the game.

After launching with 15 female contestants on Saturday, July 26, the show returned with a bang, featuring performances from Afrobeat star, Taves and King Shoday before Biggie introduced the men.

Meet BBNaija Season 10 Male Housemates

The new male housemates introduced to the Big Brother House on Sunday, Juky 27 include:

Koyin

Koyin (21, Ogun State): A vibrant model and singer who describes himself as energetic and fearless and here to stir emotions and challenge the ladies.

Danboskid

Danboskid: Self-assured and stylish, he claims, “I don’t chase girls, I let them chase me.” A confident entrant with flair.

Bright Morgan

Bright Morgan: A gym enthusiast, proud of his physique: “I love the mirror, and the mirror loves me.” Not entering the house for romance, but style and strategy.

RooBoy

RooBoy: Wary yet curious, he enters with caution: “I don’t trust anybody… everyone is in the house for themselves.” Ready to adapt and make his mark.

KayBOBO

KayBOBO (Ekiti State): Bold, authentic, athletic, and a self-proclaimed cook better than Hilda Baci. With a motto like “The Terminator,” his goal is to shake things up.

Faith

Faith: A medical doctor bringing brains and calm energy. “I’m easy to vibe with,” he says, and hopes to dodge eviction early.

Denari

Denari: Soft-spoken but never silent when it counts. A master of accents and impressions, he’s here to surprise you in ways you don’t see coming.

Kayikunmi

Kayikunmi: A force of nature, banker by day, creative disruptor by night. He’s funny, loud, and just the right amount of mischievous. He’s here for the fame, the money and the moment, but trust, he’s also bringing heart, heat, and headlines.

Victory

Victory: A bold realist who loves deep conversations and friendships built on love and respect. For him, Big Brother is a chance to show that it’s more than okay to be different.

Jason

Jason Jae: He is bold, talented, and has just the right amount of mischief. For him, Big Brother is the ultimate challenge, and he’s ready to own the moment.

Kola

Kola: He is calm, confident, and quietly unforgettable. A Quality Analyst by profession, a head-turner by nature. He’s bringing class, subtle spice and a whole lot of authenticity to the game.

This diverse lineup promises new alliances and competitive dynamics. Will the men match the ladies’ early momentum? The stage is now set for plenty of drama, entertainment, and surprises.