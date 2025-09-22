BBNaija S10: Kuture Reacts To Being Labelled ‘Gossip King’

The evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kuture whose full name is Unekwuojo Godswill Ameh has finally addressed being labelled the “Gossip king” of the house.

Kuture spoke after his eviction on Sunday, September 21, when the reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed that both current and evicted housemates had repeatedly described Kuture as the “Journalist” and “Gossip” of the house.

The tag suggested that he was constantly relaying information, stirring conversations, and at times, coming across as untrustworthy.

READ ALSO:

When asked to react to the name calling, Kuture appeared unfazed by the perception. He dismissed the tag and boldly declared that he was not concerned about how others viewed him.

“Ebuka I no send o. Whatever anybody says about me I no even care, I go lie for you,” Kuture said, sparking cheers and laughter from the live audience.

Kuture, a 27-year-old sailor and fashion designer highlighted his confidence and unwillingness to let opinions from fellow housemates dictate his journey in the competition.