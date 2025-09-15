BBNaija S10: Koyin Wins Week Eight Head Of House 

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Koyin, has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for week eight, dethroning the previous week seven HoH, Thelma.

Koyin performed better than the other finalists, Faith, Bright Morgan, Kola, Thelma Lawson, and Zita, in a two-part competition that tested the patience of all 17 housemates.

With his new role, Koyin gains a major strategic advantage in the game and is safe from eviction next Sunday.

He selected Jason Jae to share the privileges of the HOH lounge, a move that could reshape house dynamics. Koyin will hold the position until Monday, when the next challenge will decide whether he retains the title or passes it on to another housemate.