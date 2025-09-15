New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
BBNaija S10: Koyin Wins Week Eight Head Of House 

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Koyin, has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for week eight, dethroning the previous week seven HoH, Thelma.

Koyin performed better than the other finalists, Faith, Bright Morgan, Kola, Thelma Lawson, and Zita, in a two-part competition that tested the patience of all 17 housemates.

With his new role, Koyin gains a major strategic advantage in the game and is safe from eviction next Sunday.

