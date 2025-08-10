BBNaija S10: Koyin Admits Lying About His Age

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Koyin, has come clean about his real age, admitting that he is not 21 years old as he initially claimed.

Speaking on Friday during a conversation with fellow housemate Gigi Jasmine, Koyin revealed that he will actually be turning 25 on August 19.

He explained that he shaved three years off his real age to gain an advantage in the modelling industry.

“I am 25 years old and not 21 years old. I had to reduce my age because of modelling,” Koyin admitted.

When he made this confession, Gigi responded with understanding, telling him, “You have a high level of emotional intelligence, which I appreciate a lot.”

It would be recalled that Koyin’s initial claim of being 21 during the show’s premiere had led many viewers to believe he was the youngest housemate alongside Joanna.

This revelation comes shortly after another housemate, Ivatar, disclosed that she is actually 37 years old, not 40 as she stated earlier on the show. Ivatar explained that her earlier statement was made in jest and wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

Two weeks into BBNaija Season 10, the reality show continues to deliver unexpected revelations, drama, and emotional moments as the housemates settle into life under the constant gaze of the public.