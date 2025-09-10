BBNaija S10: Kola Would Have Moved On Before I Return – Dede

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Dede, has said fellow housemate, Kola, who has been actively attracted to her since the first week of the show, would have moved on before she returned to the house.

New Telegraph recalls that Biggie staged a fake eviction on Monday afternoon, sending housemates Dede, Joanna and later Rooboy into a secret room through a red telephone call.

While in the room, Dede and Rooboy were seen having a conversation about her relationship with Kola.

Dede lamented the fluctuations in her relationship with Kola, highlighting that something always comes in between them each time they try to have a good week.

In response, Rooboy pressed further, asking if she genuinely liked Kola.

Dede jokingly hinted that Kola would have moved on by the time she returned to the house, suggesting a playful bet.

“With me and Kola, anytime we try to be good, something always spoils it. We are never good for one week. Like this week, we tried to be good”, Dede said.

“But Dede shey you like am?” Rooboy asked

“Before I come back, Kola don move on, make we bet?” Dede replied, dismissing the question.

“Kola really likes Dede, he wants to even marry sef”, Rooboy added playfully.

“He talk say e wan come see my mama oh”, Dede said.