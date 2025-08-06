BBNaija S10: Kola Promises To Slow Down On Dede Chase

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kola, has taken a few steps back in chasing his fellow housemate, Dede.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a few days ago, Kola professed his love to Dede, but she remains on a notion to remain friends, leaving all strings detached, making her romantic relationship outside the house as the reason.

Regardless of her reason, Kola remains persistent in being in a relationship with her and even asks about her close relationship with other male housemates, “Jason Jae” and “Koyin”.

On Tuesday, Kola discussed with some housemates after his diary session with Biggie and therapy with Ibifubara, lamenting that Dede was playing with his feelings.

BBNaija S10: ‘You’re Always Trying To Play Victim, Thelma Tells Imisi

In a discussion with Sabrina, Kola said his situation with Dede was beginning to look like that of 2020 Lockdown housemates, Ozo and Nengi, and he doesn't want that. He promised to take a step back from Dede. "You are the only one dedicated to her (Dede)," Sabrina said. "She is giving mixed signals", Kola replied. "Only God knows the conversations she has with Koyin and Jason Jae," Sabrina added. "I hope my team change the narrative of this Ozo and Nengi thing. I will do the same when I come out," Kola. It would be recounted that during Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season, Ozo expressed romantic interest in Nengi, but she maintained a friendship with him, emphasising her relationship outside the house. Despite her stance, Nengi's behaviour sometimes suggested she enjoyed Ozo's attention and affection. The situation led to some viewers mocking and labelling Ozo "a simp."