BBNaija S10: Kola Confesses Attraction To Dede

Big brother naija 10/10 is getting hotter each day as Kola Confesses Attraction to Dede who in return reveals She’s in a Serious Relationship

“You are actually my type, that’s why I wanted to get to know you… I’m very much attracted to you. It’s Day 4 so I can’t say I like you but what I would say for sure is that you are someone…” Kola opened up to Dede about his growing affection.

Though clearly drawn to her, Kola expressed caution, saying he couldn’t yet claim he liked her. His honesty and vulnerability made for an emotional moment as fans watched on.

Dede, appearing calm yet serious, took the moment to clarify her relationship status: “I’m in a serious relationship outside the house… I’m only available for platonic friendship here. If there come feelings and I sense that you’re expecting reciprocation, it will not happen by God’s Grace.”

She also addressed rumors in the house, refuting suggestions she has a romantic connection with housemate Jason Jae, while stating she values their friendship only.