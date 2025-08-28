BBNaija S10: Kayikunmi Speaks On Romance With Isabella

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 evicted housemate, Kayikunmi, has set the record straight on his much-talked-about relationship with Isabella inside Big Brother’s house.

The reality TV star revealed during his post-eviction interview that his romance with Isabella was purely part of the game strategy and nothing beyond the show.

Kayikunmi said, “My relationship with Isabella was just a game. And inasmuch as we played the game, we liked each other. But now that I am outside the house, I am trying to focus on myself.”

While admitting that their connection was real in some ways, Kayikunmi emphasised that life outside the house requires a different level of focus.

He also hinted at what he would do differently if given another chance to compete.

“If I get the opportunity to return to the house, I’ll definitely be more outspoken,” he added.

Kayikunmi’s exit has sparked conversations among BBNaija fans, with many debating whether his relationship with Isabella was strategy-driven or genuine.