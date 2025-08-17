BBNaija S10: Kayikunmi, Otega Evicted From Biggie House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates, Otega and Kayikunmi, were evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday night, August 17.

The host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this announcement during the Sunday night live eviction show.

According to Ebuka, the pair exited the house after receiving the lowest percentage of votes from viewers among those up for possible eviction.

Recalls that last week, Tracy clinched the coveted Head of House (HoH) title, earning herself immunity from the week’s eviction process.

Her win kept her safe, while other housemates battled for survival through public votes.

READ ALSO:

When the voting results were announced, Nigerians saw just how tight the margins were:

Ivatar: 1.36%

Kayikunmi: 1.26%

Otega: 1.22%

The eviction night left emotions running high in the house, as the remaining housemates reflected on their journeys so far and what lies ahead in the competition.

As the game continues, fans are eagerly watching to see who will rise, who will fall, and which housemate will eventually claim the BBNaija Season 10 crown.