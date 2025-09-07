BBNaija S10: Kaybobo Wins Most Influential Player Of The Week

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates have continued to deliver drama and surprises as Kaybobo emerged the Most Influential Player of the Week.

The announcement was made shortly after the live eviction show eviction which saw Doris, Ivatar and Big Soso end their journey in the Big Brother House on Sunday, September 7.

Kaybobo, who has consistently shown strong leadership skills in the kitchen, has finally received the recognition he deserved.

Housemates applauded him for his energy and teamwork, with many agreeing that his positive spirit has boosted morale in the house.

This recognition comes at a crucial point in the competition as housemates continue to battle for dominance, alliances, and ultimately, the N150 million grand prize.

Kaybobo’s win not only cements his stay in the house for the next week’s eviction, it has also made him a key contender in the BBNaija house.