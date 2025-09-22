BBNaija S10: Kaybobo Makes Finalist List, Secures Immunity Through Secret ₦10m Deal

In a dramatic twist inside the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija’s) House, one of the housemates, Kaybobo, has officially secured a spot in the finals after answering the mysterious red telephone.

The call, which came as part of Biggie’s unpredictable game mechanics, granted him immunity from future evictions and a guaranteed place among the last contenders.

However, what Kaybobo and the other housemates remain unaware of is the hidden cost attached to this golden opportunity.

Sources within the show reveal that the immunity deal carries a secret price tag of ₦10 million, which will be deducted from the eventual grand prize.

The development has already stirred conversations among fans, with many praising Kaybobo’s luck while others question the fairness of reducing the ultimate winning sum.

Regardless of the debate, one thing is certain: Kaybobo has managed to outwit eviction and cement his place as one of the season’s top finalists.

As the game draws closer to its climax, viewers are left wondering how the other housemates will respond if and when they discover the true cost of Kaybobo’s immunity deal.

Until then, the red telephone has once again proven to be a game-changer in Biggie’s house.