Bbnaija S10: Kay Bobo Secures Final Spot With N10m Immunity Deal

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Kay Bobo, yesterday evening secured a guaranteed spot in the finale after answering the mysterious red phone in the house.

The call by a Big Brother Naija representative with a feminine voice, which came with a shocking twist, offered him immunity at the cost of N10million deducted from the eventual prize money. “The cost of this offer is N10 million Naira and will come out of the prize money.

You have the choice to accept or decline. What will it be?” the Big Brother Naija representative told him during the call. After a short pause, Kay Bobo responded, “Yes, I accept.” The representative immediately congratulated him, saying, “Kay Bobo, congratulations on purchasing immunity.

“For tonight, given that other housemates are not aware of this call and the immunity that you have purchased, you must carry on as usual. “This means, for tonight’s nomination process, you must follow all the instructions and act as though you do not have immunity.”