BBNaija S10: Joanna Wins First Arena Game Challenge

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Joanna, has left fans talking as she becomes the first female in the history of the reality TV show to win the first Arena Game challenge, breaking a longstanding streak of male winners in previous seasons.

Joanna completed the obstacle course in an impressive 3 minutes and 15 seconds, earning cheers, chants, and accolades from her fellow housemates.

“The boys didn’t see it coming, neither did Big Brother,” A fan on Instagram said.

Over the years, BBNaija’s Friday Arena Games have become a staple for viewers, showcasing housemates’ agility, strategy, and mental sharpness. However, it has always been dominated by male contestants in the early stages until now.

Joanna didn’t just participate; she delivered a performance that set the tone for the rest of the season.

Her win represents a symbolic shift in the game’s dynamic, proving that female housemates are not to be underestimated in physical challenges.