BBNaija S10: Joanna Wins Bed, Breakfast Luxury Amid ‘Barest Minimum Week’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 takes a dramatic turn on Wednesday as Joanna secures a three-night exclusive bed and breakfast treat with Dede amid the ‘Barest Minimum Week’.

The new twist (barest minimum week) is designed to test the resilience, adaptability, and teamwork of the contestants. For the next few days, housemates will have to survive on limited food supplies and reduced amenities, forcing them to strategise and endure conditions outside their comfort zones.

Amid the tension, Joanna received an unexpected stroke of luck after picking up the iconic Red Telephone.

She was rewarded by Agent X with an exclusive three-night bed and breakfast treat, a sharp contrast to the restrictions imposed on the rest of the house.

READ ALSO:

The special package includes warm showers, a comfortable bed, freshly prepared breakfasts, and other luxuries not accessible to the other contestants during the Barest Minimum Week.

Joanna was also granted the opportunity to choose a companion, and she selected Dede to share in the reward.

However, Biggie emphasised that Joanna must not disclose details of her treatment to the rest of the housemates, setting the stage for tension and possible intrigue in the days ahead.

With housemates facing bare necessities while Joanna and Dede enjoy exclusive privileges, fans are eager to see how this twist will affect group dynamics, alliances, and survival strategies inside the Big Brother Naija house.