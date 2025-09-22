BBNAIJA S10: Joanna, Kuture Leave BBNaija In Back-To-Back Evictions

It was a night of surprises in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 House as viewers witnessed not one but two unexpected evictions immediately after last Saturday night party.

The evening took a dramatic turn when Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson were announced as the first set of housemates up for eviction. The announcement left fans stunned, as many did not anticipate their exit so early.

In a brief chat with Thelma before she left the house, she revealed that she had developed feelings for a fellow housemate Kaybobo right from the very first week but admitted she struggled to understand his attitude towards everyone in the house.

Bright Morgan, who received a warm reception on stage, also shared his thoughts in a short interview with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. When asked about his connection with Mide, he made it clear that he had no regrets about their time together in the house. The surprises didn’t end there. Moments later, Joanna was announced as the next housemate to leave Biggie’s House.