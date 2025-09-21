BBNaija S10: Joanna, Kuture Evicted From Big Brother’s House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 on Sunday witnessed another emotional night as Joanna and Kuture were evicted during the live eviction show.

The duo, who had been nominated for possible eviction earlier in the week, received the lowest percentage of votes from viewers, sealing their exit from the competition.

Sunday Telegraph reports that their eviction has since sparked mixed reactions from fellow housemates, who expressed shock and sadness at their departure.

Joanna, known for her outspoken personality and bold strategies in the house, took her eviction with grace, thanking her fans for their support.

Kuture, on the other hand, admitted he had an “Unforgettable experience” in the house and expressed gratitude to Big Brother and his supporters.

Meanwhile, Big Brother had on Saturday night after the Saturday Party night evicted Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson from the reality TV show in a shocking twist.

Thelma and Bright Morgan’s eviction has left just 15 housemates to continue the run for the grand Prize.