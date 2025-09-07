BBNaija S10: Jason Opens Up To Kuture About Relationship Struggles

It was an emotional and dramatic late-night conversation in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house as Jason opened up to his fellow housemate, Kuture, about losing himself in the game and making choices that could affect his relationship outside the house.

Jason revealed that, despite having a serious partner outside the house whom he loves deeply, he had become entangled with fellow housemate Sultana.

The confession came during a heart-to-heart chat where Jason admitted that he was struggling to balance his “ladies’ man” image in the house with his commitment to his girlfriend outside.

READ ALSO:

According to Jason, what started as a kiss between him and Sultana quickly escalated into a more intimate encounter. While speaking to Kuture, Jason shyly signalled that Sultana had performed a sexual act on him under the covers, an action he regretted immediately because of how much he values his relationship outside the house.

“I’m losing myself really badly. I get a serious relationship outside wey everybody knows. But yesterday something sup… I no fit even deny am,” Jason confessed.

Kuture, who listened with a mix of shock and amusement, burst into laughter at several points, jokingly telling Jason that the house “go fuq you up” and teasing him about the encounter.

Jason further expressed his fears that other housemates, including Dede and Joana, might have noticed what happened under the duvet, hinting at their subsequent cold reactions.

Despite the laughter and banter, Jason admitted he was worried about the consequences, particularly how his girlfriend on the outside might react once the show ends and these revelations come to light.