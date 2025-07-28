BBNaija S10: Jason Jae Wins First HOH Game, Picks Doris As Companion

It’s official, the Head of House (HOH) crown for the very first week of Big Brother Naija Season 10 belongs to none other than Jason Jae!

The confident and strategic housemate outperformed his fellow contenders in an intense round of physical and mental games that tested focus, balance, and speed. His win not only earns him immunity from eviction, but also gives him access to the luxurious HOH lounge, power over certain house decisions, and of course, bragging rights.

But Jason Jae didn’t want to enjoy the perks alone.

He surprised many by selecting Doris to share in the HOH privileges with him. The choice has already sparked reactions online, with fans speculating about a possible alliance or even something more.

One user on Instagram wrote: “Jason choosing Doris? Nah this season go sweet. I dey watch una closely.”

Another fan shared: “It’s how Doris is moving silently but securing her spot for me. A smart queen!”

While we wait to see how this new dynamic unfolds in the coming days, one thing’s for sure, Jason Jae came to play, and Doris might just be part of his long-term strategy.

