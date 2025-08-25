BBNaija S10: Jason Jae Emerges Interim HoH, Snubs Sultana

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Jason Jae, has emerged as Head of House (HoH) for the second time in this season.

The Sunday night’s victory further cemented his position as one of the strong contenders alongside Doris in the house.

The sack race-themed challenge, which took place shortly after the live eviction show that sent Victory and Gigi Jasmine packing, tested the fierceness and coordination of the housemates.

According to Big Brother, each contestant was required to step into a sack, hold it firmly, and hop to the finish line. While the winners proceed to the next stage of the contest, the poorest performer was given the “Snail of the House” role.

READ ALSO:

At the end of the tense round, Jason Jae emerged as the winner, while Mide was named House Snail for Week 5.

The punishment places her on compulsory toilet-cleaning duties throughout the week and also automatically puts her up for eviction.

Zita, last week’s HOH, now hands over leadership to Jason.

Big Brother officially announced Jason’s win, saying, “For the second time this season, Jason is your Head of House.” Sultana was expected to be selected as the HOH due to their bond, but to many surprise, Jason went on to select Koyin as his house guest, granting him access to the exclusive HOH lounge. Jason’s tenure, however, is not yet secure. He will have to defend his position in the upcoming HOH challenge on Monday. If unsuccessful, he risks being replaced as the temporary HOH title is only valid until the official contest is concluded.