BBNaija S10: Ivatar Speaks On Fans Expectation Of Her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Ifeyinwa Okafor, popularly known as Ivatar, has opened up about her experience in the Big Brother House.

Speaking on her time on the reality TV show, Ivatar revealed how fans often misjudged her personality based on her tattoos and overall look.

The reality star who spoke in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, noted that viewers expected her to be more dramatic and controversial because of her outward appearance.

The ex-housemate described herself as “Classy and intentional,” adding that although she has a fun, playful side, only those she feels comfortable with ever get to see it. She further emphasised her sense of responsibility.

“People have said that they expected more drama from me because of how I look, but I am naturally a very calm person. From the start, I made it clear that the stereotype people have about tattooed individuals doesn’t define me.

“I’m also a mother to an 18-year-old, so I can’t be reckless just to entertain anyone,” she said.

Ivatar also addressed rumours linking her to fellow housemate, Kaybobo after a viral photo suggested the two had shared a kiss. She dismissed the claims as false, clarifying that the image was digitally altered.

“I was shocked when I saw that picture. It never happened. Kaybobo and I are just friends. We connect because we share similar interests, but there is nothing romantic between us,” she explained.

On her fallout with her former close ally, Mensan, Ivatar admitted that although they shared fun moments in the house, she would have handled their friendship differently.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have pulled him into my corner because I felt he was lonely, like I was. We shared some fun moments, but I believe in setting boundaries, and I’ll always stick to that,” she added.