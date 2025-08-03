BBNaija S10: Isabella, Kayikunmi’s Intimate Moment Sparks Controversy Online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 is already heating up as two housemates, “Isabella” and “Kayikunmi”, have found themselves at the centre of a viral controversy after sharing an explicit moment following the season’s first Saturday night party.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a widely circulated video from the live broadcast shows “Isabella” could be seen exposing her breast and placing it in Kayikunmi’s mouth.

Moments after, he was seen touching her nipples. The intimate encounter occurred in full view of the cameras, causing a storm of reactions across social platforms.

Viewers have taken to X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok to express their opinions. While some labelled the act as inappropriate for a public broadcast, especially given the show’s family reach, others defended the duo, reminding critics that BBNaija carries a “Rated 18” maturity warning.

A large part of the criticism has been directed at Isabella, with many accusing the public of gender bias. Several fans noted that Kayikunmi faced less backlash, reigniting debates around double standards and morality on reality TV.