Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisioluwa Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, on Saturday night, made a dazzling appearance at her official winner’s party.

At the event held in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, Imisi, who captured the hearts of millions, draws admiration for her elegance and grace amid subtle tensions among former housemates.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the 23-year-old fashion designer emerged victorious with 42.8% of the public votes and walked away with ₦150 million worth of prizes after an unforgettable season.

Her post-show celebration brought together fellow housemates, celebrities, and fans eager to see Nigeria’s newest reality TV star in her element.

Clad in a series of stunning ensembles that reflected her signature chic style, Imisi was the picture of confidence and humility as she interacted warmly with guests and former contestants.

Her poise on the red carpet and genuine connection with attendees further cemented her reputation as one of the most composed winners in the show’s history.

READ ALSO:

However, the festive mood did not entirely escape drama. Former housemate Kaybobo stirred online conversations after addressing rumours of clout-chasing in a viral video posted earlier that day.

While some fans praised his confidence and independence, others viewed the comments as unnecessary, accusing him of reigniting tensions within the BBNaija alumni circle.

Adding to the social media buzz, a few clips from the event sparked speculative “shipping” rumours linking Imisi to some of her male co-stars. Loyal fans of the designer quickly came to her defence, urging the public to respect her boundaries and focus on her career growth rather than personal associations.

Despite the chatter, the night largely celebrated Imisi’s journey from her early days in the Big Brother house to her emotional finale victory.

The event featured performances, tributes from fans, and highlights from her time on the show, marking a fitting tribute to her resilience, creativity, and authenticity.

As Imisi prepares to leverage her newfound fame, she has hinted at expanding her fashion brand and engaging in empowerment projects aimed at young women in creative industries.

“This is just the beginning,” she reportedly told guests during her speech. “BBNaija gave me a platform, but what I do with it next is what will truly define my story.”

The BBNaija Season 10 winner’s party served as both a celebration of success and a reminder of the complex dynamics that follow reality TV fame but for Imisi Ayanwale, it was clear that her star power remains undisputed.