July 27, 2025
BBNaija S10: Imisi Speaks On Child Loss, Past Relationship

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10/10 housemate, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, has revealed that she had a child but lost the baby after four months.

Speaking during a chat with fellow housemates on Saturday, the 23-year-old said she was always crying in the relationship and was mentally stressed, resulting in the death of her child.

Imisi also revealed that she’s currently single and healing from her recent breakup.

“I lost my child at 4 months because the relationship became toxic. I was always crying and dealing with mental stress,” she said.

