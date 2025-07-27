BBNaija S10: Imisi Speaks On Child Loss, Past Relationship

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10/10 housemate, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, has revealed that she had a child but lost the baby after four months.
Speaking during a chat with fellow housemates on Saturday, the 23-year-old said she was always crying in the relationship and was mentally stressed, resulting in the death of her child.
READ ALSO
- BBNaija S10: Ebuka Introduces Game-Changing New HoH Rules
- S10: Meet BBNaija 15 Female Housemates
- BBNaija S10: Ebuka Introduces First Four Housemates
Imisi also revealed that she’s currently single and healing from her recent breakup.
“I lost my child at 4 months because the relationship became toxic. I was always crying and dealing with mental stress,” she said.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: BBN NEWS UPDATE BBN S10 BBNAIJA IMISI BBNaija S10: Imisi Speaks On Child Loss BBNaija Season 10 Big Brother Naija