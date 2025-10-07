Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisioluwa Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has officially received her grand prize, which includes a brand-new SUV from Innoson Vehicle Motors (IVM) and ₦80 million in cash.

The presentation ceremony took place in Lagos on Tuesday, where Imisi was seen proudly holding her symbolic cheque and posing in her new SUV, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

After spending 72 days in the Big Brother House with 29 other contestants, Imisi emerged victorious in the highly competitive “10/10” edition, defeating strong finalists such as Dede and Koyin.

Fans and fellow housemates took to various social media platforms to celebrate her victory, hailing her as one of the most deserving winners in the show’s history.

Many praised her calm personality, emotional intelligence, and consistent authenticity throughout the season.

Imisi, a 23-year-old actress and fashion designer from Oyo State, captivated audiences across Nigeria and beyond with her creativity, resilience, and relatable nature.

Her journey in the house showcased a mix of wit, warmth, and confidence that resonated deeply with viewers, ultimately earning her 42.8% of the total votes in the grand finale.