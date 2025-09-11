The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house is heating up as Faith openly expressed his concerns about working with fellow contestant, Imisi.

During a candid conversation with Mide and other housemates, Faith bluntly described Imisi as a “Threat to his success,” revealing the tension that has been brewing between them.

According to Faith, his past disagreements with Imisi have made collaboration difficult, and he has no intention of being on the same team with her.

When Mide pressed further, asking if Imisi was truly as bad as he described, Faith stood his ground: “Imisi is a threat to my success.”

Faith then added: “I prefer to have a two-in-one team than have her on my team, I swear.”

The statement was met with shock and disbelief from the housemates. While acknowledging Imisi’s talent and creativity, Faith insisted that her lack of discipline makes her a problematic teammate.

Mide countered by pointing out Imisi’s creative abilities, but Faith responded firmly:

“Yes, she’s creative, but she’s not disciplined.”

This revelation has stirred reactions within the house, with fans outside also debating whether Faith’s judgment is fair or if he may be underestimating Imisi’s potential.