BBNaija S10: I’m Only Attracted To Dede – Kola

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kola, has opened up about his feelings in the house, admitting that his attraction to fellow contestant, Dede is undeniable.

During a late-night conversation with fellow housemate, Imisi, on Thursday, Kola confessed that Dede is the only person in the house who truly captures his attention.

“She is a very fine girl, I’m attracted to her. I’m not supposed to tell you this, but I get horny easily around her,” Kola revealed, explaining how strongly her presence affects him.

He added that being around Dede often stirs his emotions, sometimes making it difficult to control himself.

“Sometimes I even have to adjust myself. What I’m trying to make you understand is that she is the only person who gets my attention in this house.”

Imisi, who listened attentively to his confession, described the revelation as “Impressive,” sparking more conversations about budding relationships and hidden attractions within the Big Brother Naija house.

As the season unfolds, viewers are keeping a close eye on whether Kola’s attraction to Dede will blossom into something more or simply remain an emotional confession.