BBNaija S10: I’m Not Sure My Job Will Take Me Back – Tracy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 evicted housemate, Tracy Ekwe, has said she is not sure her job would take her back.

Tracy had earlier revealed on the show that she works in an oil and gas firm and has taken a two-week leave from work, claiming that she was going on a self-improvement course just to come to the reality show.

During an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, Tracy said she’s uncertain about the punishment her action would attract at her office, having spent seven weeks on the show instead of the initial two weeks she applied for.

“I don’t think HR will take me back because I lied that I was going for a self-improvement course, and I went to Big Brother Naija. “I couldn’t tell them I was going for the reality show because I wasn’t sure. But I will talk to them and see if they can take me back,” she said. Tracy added, “Also, I plan to delve into entertainment a little bit like lifestyle content creation. I will also try acting.”