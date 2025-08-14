BBNaija S10: Ibifubara, Danboskid Speaks After Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Season 10 housemates, Ibifubara and Danboskid, who were evicted on Sunday, have expressed frustration over the circumstances surrounding their exit.

Speaking in separate interviews on Arise TV’s 360 Chats, the pair, evicted on the same night, revealed that factors beyond their control may have affected how viewers perceived them.

Ibifubara, who described herself as a fun and energetic contestant, said much of her vibrant personality was not shown on television.

“I brought in a lot of fun, I did what I could, but those parts were not shown to the audience. What I thought was happening inside was not seen outside the house as much,” she said.

“It’s a house of 29 people, with cameras on everyone at different times. Looking back now, I wish people had seen more of me.”

Danboskid, whose real name is “Daniel Olatunji”, attributed his early exit to a name change enforced by the show’s management.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur from Ekiti State explained that he initially wanted to enter the house with a name matching his social media handles, but was asked to change it before joining.

“I gave a name that matched my social media handles, but the management didn’t want someone coming in with an already registered name. I changed it to Danboskid, but I was out of reach with my handler. This made it hard for fans to identify me,” he said.

Their eviction leaves 27 contestants still in the running for the show’s grand prize of ₦150 million.