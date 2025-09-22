BBNaija S10: I Wish I Acted Out Of Character On The Show – Tracy

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Tracy, has said she wishes she acted out of character while she was still on the reality TV show.

She, however, expressed regret for being herself during her stay in the Big Brother House.

Speaking during her post-eviction interview with Pulse, Tracy admitted that her calm personality may have cost her a longer stay.

She explained that she initially chose to stay authentic, but now believes that being more dramatic or confrontational might have helped her attract more attention and survive longer in the competition.

“If I could take back anything I did in the house, it’ll be being myself, because right now I wish I hadn’t got into unnecessary fights or shouting or being dramatic.

“I feel like that would have made me stay longer because, according to people, I was quiet and boring,” she said.

Tracy added that she underestimated the performative nature of the show, noting that she only realised too late that housemates could act out of character for strategy and then clarify their true selves after leaving.

“I wish I realised it was a game and I could act out of character and clear the air once I’m out,” she said.