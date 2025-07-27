BBNaija S10: ‘I Was Single In My Relationship’ – Danboskid

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Season 10, “10 Over 10” housemate Danboskid, on Sunday, revealed his relationship status during the unveiling of the reality TV show on Sunday night, July 27.

The Ekiti State-born actor claimed that he found out he was single on the 14th of February, adding that people had a misconstrued notion about him.

“I can cook and keep a good relationship. I’m single. Actually it was on the 14th of February that I realised I was single in my relationship.”

“As much as people like to see me as a playboy, yeah? I sent two gifts out on Valentine’s Day, and I didn’t get one.”

Despite all this, the vibrant Danboskid says he’s open to a relationship.

“I’d like to just say I’m open because sometimes we say we are not searching, then we find someone at the end. So, I’m just open. If you match my vibe, cool. If you don’t, match off.”

The 25-year-old housemate, however, described himself as a 10, thanks to his good-looking body and cooking skills.