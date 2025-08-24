Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Thelma Lawson, has revealed that she once thought her fellow housemate, Imisi, was a traditional worshiper due to her style of dressing and bold makeup.

The revelation came during a lighthearted conversation in the kitchen with Imisi and Kaybobo after the Saturday night party.

Expressing her surprise, Thelma said: z”Imisi, you be Christian? The kind of makeup wey you dey do, I actually thought you were a traditional worshiper.”

READ ALSO:

Her comment sparked laughter among the trio.

Responding, Imisi clarified that she is a devoted Christian.

“You’re crazy. I’m a Christian,” she said with a smile.

Imisi further revealed that she is a proud member of the Celestial Church of Christ, often sharing photos of herself dressed in the church’s signature white garment on social media.

The funny exchange has since stirred conversations among BBNaija fans, with many noting how unique Imisi’s style stands out in the house.