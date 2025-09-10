BBNaija S10: I Hope To See Rooboy Back In Biggie’s House – Zita

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Zita, has expressed her desire to see fellow housemate, Rooboy, whom every other housemate believes his eviction was fake, alongside Dede and Joanna, back in Biggie’s house.

Speaking during her diary session with Biggie, Zita has revealed her state of confusion about the whole situation, Dede, Rooboy, and Joanna being evicted from the house.

“I am so confused about the whole thing of people leaving the house being a prank. I hope to see Rooboy coming back. I don’t know what got into him to pick that call. I am angry because of the thought that it could have been me.

“I am grateful that Tracy didn’t go cos I don’t know how I would cope in this place”, she said.

Big Brother also went further to ask her about who she would really love to have back in the house and she revealed she wishes that the evicted housemate, Danboskid, should return and be replaced with Sultana instead.

“If you had the power to bring back one person in the house, who would it be? Biggie questioned.

“I would bring back Danboskid, no second thought, we didn’t get to have enough time together, he was my person in the house, and he used to look out for me. And I will remove Sultana to go and join her friends outside”, she replied.

“I miss my family and friends”, she added.