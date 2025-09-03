BBNaija S10: I Don’t Trust Kola, Isabella Tells Denari

As Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 continues to serve us high drama, one of the housemates, Isabella, has expressed her displeasure to fellow housemate, Denari, saying Kola just can’t stay out of her business or anyone else’s, noting his persistence in always feeding his curiosity.

“He just wants to know everything about everybody, from different people,” Isabella said, adding that Kola often tries to dig into conversations.

Denari added, “If you have not had a conversation with him… he go dey feel somehow,” highlighting Kola’s tendency to feel left out or unsettled when he misses out on gossip.

The whole situation stretched because Isabella and Kola had not spoken for about a week after a misunderstanding. When Kola approached her to make amends, he asked what he could do to fix things.

Isabella explained, “I don’t know how to talk to him. We were not talking because he did something, so we didn’t speak for like one week. He came to me and asked, What can I do for you?”

“… I told him I liked Bright. I didn’t say he should leave Mide. For somebody who has a girlfriend outside and a girlfriend inside, he is very flirtatious. You can’t trust that kind of person.”

Isabella admitted she doesn’t truly love Bright; her feelings are more fantasy than reality.

“I never said I was in love with him or that I wanted to be with him. It’s just a fantasy, I just fantasise.”

She went on to explain how Kola’s constant meddling in her interactions with Bright only adds tension.

“For example, now somebody asks, ‘What do you think about this person?’ I don’t know what he (Kola ) told him (Bright), but then he (Kola) starts telling me that he only sees me as a friend. Did I send him that?”

Denari, aconvinced of Kola’s tendency to twist information to suit his own agenda, replied, “He didn’t tell him like that one, I’m sure of. He told him something totally different, but na him pattern sha.”

Isabella concluded, “Na him pattern, like I don’t trust the guy.”