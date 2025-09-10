BBNaija S10: I Didn’t See My Eviction Coming – Big Soso

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 evicted housemate, Big Soso, has said her eviction was unexpected, saying she didn’t see it coming at all.

She revealed that she didn’t pack her luggage because she was confident she would escape eviction.

However, she left the clothes she wore into the Big Brother house six weeks ago.

READ ALSO:

“I was shocked when my name was mentioned, na clothe wey I use enter na him I use comot,” she stated in an interview with Naija FM, Lagos.

“I didn’t expect it. When others were dressing, I was cleaning the house to make sure everything was okay.”

She, however, said she was grateful for the weeks she spent in the house, including the fact that it was a remarkable feat.

New Telegraph recalls that Big Soso was the first to be evicted of the three housemates that were evicted from the reality show on Sunday, before Ivatar and Doris were evicted.