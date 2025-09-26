BBNaija S10: How Zita, Rooboy Clash Turns Physical

The Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 10 house was thrown into chaos on Thursday night after a heated argument between two housemates, Zita and Rooboy, spiralled out of control, turning into a physical altercation.

The drama unfolded during Team Pineapple’s game session, where Zita accused Rooboy of disrupting her group’s performance.

She faulted Roonoy for “Blowing things out of proportion” and lacking the maturity to handle situations.

Rooboy, however, defended himself, stressing that he had already apologised to the group.

“I just know your teammates were pairing and I apologised,” he said, before turning to other housemates for confirmation. “Sultana, Mensan, I no apologise to una?”

Zita rejected his explanation, insisting that Rooboy never directed an apology to her personally. Another housemate, Kola, tried to mediate, suggesting Rooboy’s apology may have been general, not specific.

The exchange quickly escalated into insults, with Rooboy calling Zita “stupid.” She fired back, branding him a “stupid, dumb ass man.”

The quarrel intensified as Zita shouted, “Don’t piss me off, Rooboy,” to which he retorted: “If I piss you off, what are you going to do?”

The breaking point came when Zita flung a plate of Indomie at him. In retaliation, Rooboy struck her, shocking the rest of the housemates. Isabella immediately confronted Zita, questioning why she had provoked him with food.

The altercation, which involved both verbal abuse and physical violence, is now expected to attract disciplinary action from the organisers. As with other global editions of Big Brother, physical confrontations are strictly prohibited and often carry heavy consequences, including possible disqualification.

This clash has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of BBNaija Season 10, sparking intense conversations among fans online.