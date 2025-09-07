BBNaija S10: Housemates Serve Regal Look At Saturday Night Party (Photos)

The Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 10 housemates turned the Saturday night party into a runway, stepping out in regal and chic outfits that left viewers wowed on social media.
From bold colours to sleek cuts and majestic accessories, the housemates didn’t hold back as they showcased their style and personalities through fashion.
Viewers of the reality TV show have hailed the looks as some of the most stylish moments of the season.
The Saturday party, known as one of the most anticipated events of the week, once again reminded fans that BBNaija is not just about strategy and survival in the house but also a hub for culture, music, and fashion.
See pictures here:
