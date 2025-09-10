BBNaija S10: Fellow Housemates Tried To Sabotage Me – Ivatar

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Ivatar, has alleged that some of her fellow contestants tried to sabotage her during her stay in the house.

In an interview with Classic FM on Tuesday, Ivatar, who spoke about her eviction from the reality TV show, claimed that her colleagues perceived her as a “Threat” and intentionally tried to dim her light.

She said, “People were trying to dim my light, and I saw myself as a threat regardless of what they said.

“Whether they felt I wasn’t doing enough work or not, I still give myself a pat on the back for how I carried myself in the house.”

Ivatar’s eviction came during Sunday’s live show, where she left the competition alongside Doris and Big Soso after securing the fewest votes.

The reality star’s revelation has since sparked conversations online, with many fans debating whether her confidence was justified or if her exit was simply the outcome of low viewer support.