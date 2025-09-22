BBNaija S10: Faith Wins Week 9 Interim Head Of House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith, has emerged victorious as the interim Head of House (HoH) for week nine as the reality TV show winds down.

For the third time this season, Faith outdid his fellow finalist Zita, who was the previous Head of House (HoH) during the week before, in a three-part competition that tested the patience of all the housemates to claim the coveted title.

However, with this win, Faith secured a major strategic advantage in the game, but has to fight to retain this title on Monday.

Folowing his victory, he selected Mensan to share the exclusive HoH lounge privileges, a move that could influence house dynamics in the coming days.

Faith will retain the position until Monday, when the next HoH challenge will decide whether he keeps the crown or passes it on.