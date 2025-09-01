BBNaija S10: Faith Wins Week 6 HoH Challenge

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 housemate, Faith, has officially clinched the coveted Head of House (HoH) title for Week 6, making him the fourth male housemate to secure the role this season.

The announcement followed a tense HoH challenge on Monday. To determine eligible contestants, housemates were asked to pick numbers from a lucky dip box.

Only those who drew numbers 1 to 5, Koyin, Imisi, Dede, Ivatar, Doris, and Faith qualified for the challenge.

After a competitive round, Faith outshone his rivals to emerge as the permanent HoH for the week. Exercising his privilege, he selected Joanna as his companion to share in the HoH lounge benefits.

But Biggie, as always, spiced things up with unexpected twists. Before the housemates returned from the arena, he replaced all their non-stick pots and pans with stainless steel cookware, triggering a mix of laughter and complaints in the house.

In another surprise, the HoH lounge was modified: the bed was sealed off, and Faith was restricted from sitting on the HoH chair in the main lounge.

Adding to the drama, viewers had voted Faith as the most influential player of the week, a recognition that came with automatic immunity from eviction.

This win came just after Sultana’s brief reign on Sunday, when she won the interim HoH challenge and defended her position until Faith secured the permanent crown on Monday.