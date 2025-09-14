BBNaija S10: Faith Wins Most Influential Player Of The Week

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, has emerged as the Most Influential Player of the week, replacing Kaybobo, who held the title last week.

Faith’s win was announced on Sunday during the Sunday Live Eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Faith’s win reflects her growing presence in the house, as he has become the first of the housemates to win the most influential player twice and the Head of House (HoH) title twice as well, which helped him continue to draw the attention of the audience.

The housemates acknowledge Faith’s efforts and cheer him on.

The switch marks a dynamic shift in the house as different personalities rise and shine in various weeks.

The win, which comes with an “Immunity gift”, will save Faith from being evicted during the next Sunday Live eviction show.

As the game progresses, viewers are eager to see whether Faith will maintain her influence in the coming weeks or if another housemate will rise to the occasion and take the crown next.