Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith, may have been disqualified from the reality TV show, but he will not lose the prizes he won before his exit.

The organisers of the reality show, who made this disclosure to Saturday Beats, said the 25-year-old, who was sent packing on Thursday, October 2, 2025, after a clash with fellow housemate, Sultana, will still retain the N38m brand-new Innoson car he won earlier in the week.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Faith’s journey ended abruptly after a heated argument with Sultana over a group task turned physical.

Sultana had arrived late for the task, but still insisted on taking some of the ingredients meant to make soap as part of the task. Faith resisted, and the disagreement escalated into a scuffle over the bucket of materials. In the process, Sultana fell and sustained an injury.

Despite warnings that physical aggression would not be tolerated, Faith’s actions earned him immediate disqualification from the house.

His sudden exit divided opinions among viewers and fellow housemates alike. While some insisted he got what he deserved for flouting the rules, others felt he had worked too hard to be removed in the final stretch of the show.

A day after the incident, a video surfaced online showing Faith in an emotional embrace with his father. In the viral clip, his father was heard saying, “Don’t worry, you’re great, don’t worry, you’ve done well, no doubt about that.

“You are fantastic. We love you. It shall continue to be well. Nobody can truncate your destiny.”

An Instagram user, Nai_Omy, wrote, “Make them give am the basket make he carry am for head dey go house.”

Another user, Solomon, noted, “Was he the team lead? Why did he particularly have a problem with her taking the basket? The other housemates were there, and even asked him to stop, but his superiority complex got the best of him… he needs to learn to control his anger.”

Tejiii added, “I love faith, but he deserved the disqualification..You won’t die if you ignore certain things; not everything deserves a reaction.”