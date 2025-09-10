BBNaija S10: Faith Shares Emotional Moments In Diary Room

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, has shared an emotional moment in the diary room, saying he misses evicted housemate Dede and Joanna, which has sparked fans’ interest in him as a person.

He also went further to express how she, Dede, makes him laugh when she makes a particular sound and explained that she’s a good kid generally.

“I wasn’t the closest to Dede, but I feel like she is like me. We are similar, she is smart, she laughs alot, competitive, we won the supakomando together.

“She is always active in the gym, you can tell she works out well on the outside coz she has such a good form.

“She makes this sound that makes me laugh all the time “, hayyyy!”

“During my HOH reign, she told me, ‘hope you know you’re the bad guy, ‘ and my heart sank! I didn’t expect that from her, but later, I understood that she was right because she didn’t see the whole imisi kerosene situation.

“She just came around when we were dragging kerosene. Generally, she is a good kid, and I feel bad that she left.