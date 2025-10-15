A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Faith, has said he’s channelling his platform toward social impact as he joins the Lagos Food Bank Initiative for an outreach to support vulnerable families in Lagos.

The program that aimed to support vulnerable families marks a return for Faith, who had earlier volunteered under LFBI’s #NUMEPlan, a program designed to treat and feed malnourished children.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday at the LFBI Warehouse, is part of the organisation’s Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program, an initiative designed to provide relief for families struggling with hunger and the increasing cost-of-living.

Previously announcing the collaboration on X, the Lagos Food Bank wrote, “Big Brother changed his life, now he’s choosing to change the world. Faith Adewale is not just using his voice; he’s using his platform to give back.”

“After volunteering at Lagos Food Bank under the #NUMEPLAN program, where malnourished children are treated and fed, he made a promise to return and do more.

“On Wednesday, 15th October, he’s keeping that promise as he will be joining us at the Food Bank Warehouse for an impactful TEFAP Program to serve vulnerable families. This isn’t just an outreach, it’s a movement of love, hope and action.”

Since his disqualification from Big Brother Naija Season 10, Faith has spoken openly about his journey, revealing that he took a ₦5 million loan to participate in the show, an experience he described as “transformational.”

Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, “the Faithfuls,” for their encouragement and emphasised his desire to focus on purpose-driven work.

LFBI also announced that it is partnering with five outstanding NGOs, JKO Heart Foundation, McDera Food Bank, The Glow Foundation, Faith Moves Foundation, and I Care For All Foundation, through its Food Bank Network Nigeria initiative.

“Together, we’re making a real difference in the fight against hunger,” the organisation said. “This collaboration strengthens communities and helps reduce food insecurity across Nigeria.”

The organisation further emphasised the importance of its ‘agricovery’ program, which salvages surplus farm produce and redistributes it to aged, disabled, and low-income families affected by the rising cost of living.

“Nigeria faces a paradox of food surplus and widespread hunger. Our mission is to bridge that gap, to ensure no one goes hungry while food goes to waste,” the statement read.

The #AgricoveryProgram, under which today’s outreach falls, aims to salvage fresh farm produce from local farms, sort it, and redistribute it to the most vulnerable families in informal settlements.

According to Lagos Food Bank, “Our target group in this program is the very needy cases of persons that are aged, disabled, patients of diet-related diseases, or beneficiaries severely affected by the negative effects of the cost of living crisis.”

Explaining the program’s importance, the organisation stated, “The agricultural landscape in Nigeria presents a complex challenge, with significant food surplus coexisting alongside widespread hunger and food insecurity.

“Despite being a prominent agricultural producer, the nation grapples with food loss and waste across the supply chain, leading to economic losses, environmental degradation, and inadequate access to nourishing sustenance for many Nigerians.”