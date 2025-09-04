BBNaija S10: Faith, Imisi Clash Over Cooking

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 10 has continued to unravel more heated arguments as the Head of House (HoH), Faith clashed with fellow housemate Imisi over cooking arrangements, causing chaos among the housemates.

The conflict began when Imisi openly defied the agreed cooking schedule, an act that quickly drew Faith’s anger.

Tensions escalated when Faith, in an unexpected move, poured kerosene on the kitchen floor and artificial grass, sparking outrage among the other contestants.

READ ALSO:

In retaliation, Imisi carried a keg of kerosene into the house, staging a dramatic protest and refusing to release it. The situation quickly spiralled, dividing the housemates into factions.

Jason Jay, Bright Morgan, Kola, and Isabella condemned Faith’s actions, branding him a “wicked bully.” Meanwhile, Big Brother was forced to intervene, summoning Faith to the diary room to restore calm.

Adding to the tension, Joanna, Faith’s love interest in the house, also criticised his actions, saying:

“You messed up. Now the whole house smells of kerosene.”

With housemates visibly shaken by the incident, fans of the show are now waiting to see whether Big Brother will issue strict punishments or let the drama play out.