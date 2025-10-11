Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, has broken his silence since his dramatic disqualification from the reality show in October.

In an emotional monologue shared on his YouTube channel on Friday, the 25-year-old reality TV star opened up about his turbulent experience in the BBNaija “10/10” edition, his struggles in the house, and the self-discovery that followed his exit.

Faith, who was removed from the show barely four days before the end of the reality show for a physical altercation, began the nearly four-minute video with a reflective tone.

He said, “Faith is dead. But before he passed on, he wanted to tell you stories that meant the world to him. So listen carefully.”

READ ALSO:

“On March 5th, 2025, I received a text that turned everything upside down. Just one click on that link, and everything shifted,” he shared.

He explained that his journey into Big Brother Naija began during a low point in his life, revealing that he made significant sacrifices to secure his spot in the competition.

“I returned to Nigeria on December 24th, frustrated and unsure of what to do as a doctor in this country. But somehow, that link led me to audition for Africa’s biggest reality TV show.”

“I did the unimaginable just to get in. I took a loan of five million naira, and somehow, I made it,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in the house, Faith admitted to moments of imperfection and emotional vulnerability.

“I wasn’t perfect. I made mistakes. I shouted, argued, broke things, and failed tasks. I lost friends. But I also learned and grew,” he confessed.

He disclosed that he struggled with his mental health during his stay, requesting therapy multiple times.

“I was overwhelmed and isolated. I asked for a therapist more than three times because I knew I needed help,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Faith expressed deep appreciation for his supporters, acknowledging the fans who rallied behind him throughout his journey.

“Outside those walls, people I’ve never met were shouting my name, voting for me, spending their hard-earned money to keep me there. They didn’t see a perfect man — they saw Faith, a flawed dreamer with purpose,” he said emotionally.

Ending on a hopeful note, Faith described his disqualification not as an end, but as a rebirth.

“I feel renewed. I’m full of energy and ready to take on the world. There’s so much I can do, and so much I can change,” he declared.

He concluded with a heartfelt message to his fans:

“This is my call to the world, to Africa, to Nigeria. I’m Faith Adewale, the dreamer, the doctor, the creator, the entertainer, your reality TV star. I’m ready to make magic with you.”

Faith’s video marks his first major public statement since leaving the Big Brother Naija house, offering fans a raw and personal look into his journey of redemption and self-discovery.