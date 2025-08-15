BBNaija S10: Faith Accused Me Of Following Boys – Big Soso

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Season 10 housemate, Big Soso, on Thursday opened up about a heated exchange with fellow contestant, Faith, during her diary session with Big Brother.

According to Big Soso, Faith age-shamed her by claiming she was “Old” and following boys around, a comment she described as deeply insulting.

She expressed disappointment over the remarks, stating that she considers herself one of the most respected women in the BBNaija house.

Big Soso explained that her composure and conduct have earned her a “Mother figure” reputation among the male housemates, who often call her “Mama Soso.”

“I never asked for that title, but the boys respect me for how I carry myself. None of them has ever been sexual with me,” she said.

“Even Faith himself once told me he respects me and would like to be one of my sons,” she added.

Big Soso maintained that the accusations were not only false but also hurtful, as they contradict the image she has built in the house.