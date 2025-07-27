The stakes just got higher in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house as the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced a game-changing, dramatic twist to this season’s Head of House (HoH) game.

Speaking at the premiere of the new season, Ebuka revealed that the show’s highly competitive Head of House (HoH) format, a staple of the reality series, known for granting power, immunity, and privileges to the weekly winner, has new rules.

For the “10 over 10” edition, Ebuka revealed that HoH games will now hold every Sunday, a shift from previous formats. But, according to him, that’s not the only shake-up.

He added that in a move no one saw coming, a Monday “Challenger Game” has been introduced. This means the reigning Head of House must defend their title just 24 hours after earning it.

“A Head of House challenger game has been introduced on Mondays,” Ebuka explained on stage. “This is when the winner of the HoH will defend their position.”

Under the previous rules, winning the HoH title meant safety for a week, along with VIP access to the HoH suite, complete with premium food, comfort, and strategy time. But now, the power is no longer guaranteed for long.

The first Sunday HoH battle under this new format will happen on July 27, and viewers are already buzzing over what this change means for housemate alliances, gameplay, and rivalry.

As the 10th anniversary season kicks off, fans should brace for even more tension, mind games, and epic upsets because in this new BBNaija era, power must be earned and re-earned.